Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,648.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

