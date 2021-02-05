Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $0.99

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Frax has a total market cap of $129.85 million and $6.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00091740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00240647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.