Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FRLN opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.