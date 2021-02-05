Freicoin (FRC) One Day Volume Tops $116.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $666,489.79 and $116.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,236,224 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

