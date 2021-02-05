Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €76.00 by Independent Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.61 ($85.42).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €56.98 ($67.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

