Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

