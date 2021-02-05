FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) Shares Up 13%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) shot up 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.40. 21,888,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 4,224,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTOC)

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

