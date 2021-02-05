FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) were up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 2,070,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 604,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.