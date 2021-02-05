Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 13,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 25.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $59,239,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Futu by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $115.07 on Friday. Futu has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $132.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

