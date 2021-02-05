FY2020 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.39). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE FUBO opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $5,726,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

