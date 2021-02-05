FY2020 EPS Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Decreased by Analyst

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

IDCC stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

