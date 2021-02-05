FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Issued By William Blair

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

