FY2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

EA stock opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 593 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

