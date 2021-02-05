FY2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Boosted by Truist Securiti

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $179.30 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,938,000 after acquiring an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

