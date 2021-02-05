FY2021 EPS Estimates for Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increased by Analyst

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Legal & General Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LGGNY. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.82.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

