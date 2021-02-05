FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

ROST stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after buying an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after buying an additional 317,667 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

