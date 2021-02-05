FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.11 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

