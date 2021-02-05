Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Shares Up 0.3%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.28. 4,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLTO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($54.66). Equities analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

