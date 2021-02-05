Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,329,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.58.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.