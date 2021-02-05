Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

