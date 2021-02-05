Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

GNK stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $334.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,156,983 shares of company stock valued at $67,213,508 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

