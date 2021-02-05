Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 979.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Generac by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Shares of GNRC opened at $262.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $287.55.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

