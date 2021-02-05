General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

