General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

