General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $12.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

