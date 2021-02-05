General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

