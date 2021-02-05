Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating long-term growth driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. The firm’s growth avenues in tech products are diversifying and enhancing prospects. Partnership with Simplenight is expected to bolster Gentex’s connected car offerings. The company’s healthy balance sheet and commitment to shareholder value maximization is praiseworthy. While Gentex’s 2021 sales outlook instill optimism, the firm still believes that the road ahead may not be without hurdles amid coronavirus-led instability in the end markets served along with supply chain distortions. Soaring SG&A and R&D costs as well as high capex may dent cash flows. High competition and weakening sales of dimmable aircraft window remain other headwinds. Thus, investors should wait for a better entry point.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

