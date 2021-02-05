Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,079.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,082.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,153.51. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.