Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.42. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,863 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of C$54.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

