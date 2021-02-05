Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GOOD opened at $18.39 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.19 million, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

