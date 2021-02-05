Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 524,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 191,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

