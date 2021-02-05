Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Gap Up to $9.93

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $10.31. Glanbia shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 16,688 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Glanbia (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

