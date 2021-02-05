Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 173,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

