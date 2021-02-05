GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,278.09 ($16.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,371.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,438.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,275.10 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,246 shares of company stock valued at $51,242,300.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

