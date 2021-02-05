GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,282.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,282 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,310.48 ($17.12), with a volume of 25055343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,368 ($17.87).

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,371.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,438.02. The stock has a market cap of £64.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders purchased 37,246 shares of company stock worth $51,242,300 in the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

