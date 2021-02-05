GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.