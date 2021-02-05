GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,275.99 ($16.67) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,275.20 ($16.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,246 shares of company stock valued at $51,242,300.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.