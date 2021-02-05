Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,787.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,648.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

