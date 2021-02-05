Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMRE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

