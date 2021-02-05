Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.