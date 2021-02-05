Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gogo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.