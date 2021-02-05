Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

AUMN opened at $0.82 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.