Gossip Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,895.90 and $38.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

