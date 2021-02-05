Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,104 shares of company stock worth $7,901,258 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

