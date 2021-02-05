Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Great Canadian Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS GCGMF opened at $33.12 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

