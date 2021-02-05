Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,729 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Raymond James by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $107.89 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $108.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

