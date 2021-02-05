Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $103.24 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.