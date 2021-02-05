Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

