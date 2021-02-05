Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,203 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

