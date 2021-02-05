Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

